Charlottesville nonprofit opening up space for artists, creators

A new center for creators is opening on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new center for creators is opening on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, a nonprofit, is launching The Underground.

“We see it as a place that members of the community and creatives can come in and use the space totally for free,” Executive Director Jay Simple said Tuesday, April 4.

The Underground opens Friday.

