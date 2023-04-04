Charlottesville nonprofit opening up space for artists, creators

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new center for creators is opening on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, a nonprofit, is launching The Underground.

“We see it as a place that members of the community and creatives can come in and use the space totally for free,” Executive Director Jay Simple said Tuesday, April 4.

The Underground opens Friday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.