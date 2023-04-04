Charlottesville Design Week underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Design Week is officially underway.

Organized by the Tuesday Design Society, designers will hear from speakers, take part in workshops, and have the opportunity for portfolio reviews.

“I want the designers who come to it to feel a sense of community, and to hopefully take that forward such that they feel like Charlottesville is a design place,” Director Lucas Czarnecki said Tuesday, April 4.

This is the first Design Week since 2019, and most events are sold out.

