Blue Ridge Health District earning statewide recognition for service during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is being applauded for its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegate Sally Hudson introduced House Resolution 467 in the General Assembly to commend BRHD. The motion is the House of Delegates’ way of saying thank you.

“The more that we can do as good partners at the state level to support our local public health network, the better,” Hudson said. “There was a time when a lot of people didn’t understand how critical our public health infrastructure was to keeping us all safe when the unexpected does hit.”

In the past three years, the district tested nearly 30,000 people and administered 45,000 vaccines. Those numbers are some of the highest rates in the Commonwealth.

Ryan McKay led the health department through these efforts.

“We don’t do so thinking that there’s going to be recognition involved,” McKay said. “We do this because we want to protect the community. We want to serve the community, and we do so with excitement, and with a dedication that I think is above and beyond what you would expect from any local government or state agency.”

“The one thing that we know about the Blue Ridge Health District is that it’s innovative, and so I am certain that the staff is full of good ideas about things they could be doing more if we have their back,” Hudson said.

