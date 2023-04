Bands playing at Fridays After Five

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fridays After Five is back at the Ting Pavilion on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Here is the schedule so far:

April 14: MAD MAXX & THE GROOVE TRAIN BAND WITH LYDIA STATION

April 21: FREE UNION WITH TENISHU

April 28: RAMONA AND THE HOLY SMOKES WITH JOHN SHANESY AND THE ACCOMMODATION

May 5: KENDALL STREET COMPANY WITH BOFA

May 12: ELI COOK WITH MAYDAY

May 19: ROB CHEATHAM AND CO. WITH DELTA JUNCTION

May 26: BELEZA WITH BERTO AND VINCENT

June 2: THE GLADSTONES WITH MOJO PIE

June 9: THE CHICKENHEADS WITH CAMPBELL ROAD BAND

June 16: 100 PROOF BAND WITH THE MUSICAL SUSPECTS

June 23: TYLER DICK BAND WITH THE LINT COLLECTORS

June 30: SISTERS AND BROTHERS WITH RUNAWAYZ

