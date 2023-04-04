Augusta Health changes masking policies

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has announced changes to its masking policy at all of its facilities.

According to an announcement by Augusta Health, starting April 5, masking will be optional for patients, visitors, and team members within Augusta Health facilities, with certain exceptions.

