Augusta Health changes masking policies

Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has announced changes to its masking policy at all of its facilities.

According to an announcement by Augusta Health, starting April 5, masking will be optional for patients, visitors, and team members within Augusta Health facilities, with certain exceptions.

There are exceptions, which you can read about on their website.

