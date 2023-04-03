Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fatal crash near Harrisonburg

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near Harrisonburg.(WALB)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal wreck in Rockingham County.

The wreck reportedly happened around 12:45 p.m. and the VSP confirmed that there is at least one person dead.

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near Harrisonburg.

A WHSV reporter on scene said the crash involved a motorcycle and that the road was blocked for a few hours.

WHSV is working on getting more information about this incident, and we will share an update once we have one.

