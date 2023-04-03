VSP investigating fatal crash near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal wreck in Rockingham County.

The wreck reportedly happened around 12:45 p.m. and the VSP confirmed that there is at least one person dead.

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near Harrisonburg.

A WHSV reporter on scene said the crash involved a motorcycle and that the road was blocked for a few hours.

