VSP investigating fatal crash near Harrisonburg
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal wreck in Rockingham County.
The wreck reportedly happened around 12:45 p.m. and the VSP confirmed that there is at least one person dead.
The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near Harrisonburg.
A WHSV reporter on scene said the crash involved a motorcycle and that the road was blocked for a few hours.
WHSV is working on getting more information about this incident, and we will share an update once we have one.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.