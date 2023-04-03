UVA team researching new ways to prevent dengue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help lead to new ways to prevent dengue fever, a virus that comes from mosquitos.

The study suggests the saliva of mosquitos infected with the virus contains a substance that weakens the human immune system.

“What we’re trying to do now is trying to do things where we can inhibit transmission so that the mosquito may bite you, but it doesn’t pass the disease. So by understanding transmission, we believe we can stop it,” Mariano Garcia-Blanco said.

The research team believes this will help them find a way to prevent dengue fever, as well as similar diseases like Zika.

