Plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted east of the region. A southerly wind will continue to warm conditions the next few days, soaring temperatures into the 80s by mid-week. A developing system to our west will move east. Showers and a scattered storm will be possible Thursday. Conditions quickly clear by Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & scattered storm, High: around 80...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.