Greene County looking to expand emergency service coverage

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is looking to expand emergency services coverage so more first responders can reach each other sooner.

“I think the citizens should be comforted by this because it is a big safety improvement,” Jim Frydl said.

Frydl works with Greene County Planning and Zoning.

“We only have about 65% coverage in the community, meaning that a first responder or a fireman or sheriff’s deputy, when they were out in the field in about 35% of the community, their radios did not communicate back to dispatch or between units,” he said. “It’s a safety issue not only for first responders but also for the people they’re trying to protect, because if you can’t communicate, you can’t coordinate and it’s hard to remain safe and be efficient,” he said.

The answer is coming in the form of a 124-foot wireless communication tower.

“It’s not a cell tower, it’s not a cable company tower, it’s not a commercial tower at all. It is a tower for 911 emergency service,” Frydl said.

County supervisors will meet April 25 to review the project.

