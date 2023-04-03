Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five returns April 14

Ting Pavilion (FILE)
Ting Pavilion (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fridays After Five is coming back to the Downtown Mall.

The first free concert of the season is set for Friday, April 14, at the Ting Pavilion.

“This will be our 35th year here on the Downtown Mall,” General Manager Jonathan Drolshagen said. “We’ve got a really exciting lineup of local and regional music every Friday, from April 14 until September 1.”

