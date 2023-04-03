Fridays After Five returns April 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fridays After Five is coming back to the Downtown Mall.

The first free concert of the season is set for Friday, April 14, at the Ting Pavilion.

“This will be our 35th year here on the Downtown Mall,” General Manager Jonathan Drolshagen said. “We’ve got a really exciting lineup of local and regional music every Friday, from April 14 until September 1.”

Click here to learn more.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.