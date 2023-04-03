End of public health emergency may affect telehealth services in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Federal Public Health Emergency expires May 11, and so do some of the telehealth services that came with it.

There are a few things, like checking in with your physician online, which are now written into state law. Other services however, mostly those involving Medicare, could revert back to how they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are a patient in an urban area and you are a Medicare patient, you do need to be paying attention to what happens in 2024,” Kathy Wibberly with Center for Telehealth said. “If it does change, then you will not be able to receive telehealth services and for your provider to get reimbursed.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.