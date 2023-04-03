Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

End of public health emergency may affect telehealth services in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Federal Public Health Emergency expires May 11, and so do some of the telehealth services that came with it.

There are a few things, like checking in with your physician online, which are now written into state law. Other services however, mostly those involving Medicare, could revert back to how they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are a patient in an urban area and you are a Medicare patient, you do need to be paying attention to what happens in 2024,” Kathy Wibberly with Center for Telehealth said. “If it does change, then you will not be able to receive telehealth services and for your provider to get reimbursed.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville subcommittee discussing tree canopy cover
(FILE)
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Fluvanna County
Ting Pavilion (FILE)
Fridays After Five returns April 14
(FILE)
Greene County looking to expand emergency service coverage