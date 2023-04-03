Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Fluvanna County.

The Imagination Library is a free book program for children up to the age of 5. It helps kids get into reading at a young age.

The program is set for Friday, April 14, at the Fluvanna County Library.

