Cold start, milder finish

Late week showers and scattered storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start to the day, conditions will warm to around 70 this afternoon. High pressure has drifted east and a southerly breeze is expected to warm temperatures the next few days, reaching the 80s by mid-week. Meanwhile a developing system out west will bring our next chance for rain and a scattered storm Thursday, followed by improving conditions by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & scattered storm, High: around 80...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

