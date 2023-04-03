Advertise With Us
Charlottesville subcommittee discussing tree canopy cover

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Tree Commission Subcommittee met Monday, April 3, to discuss the loss of canopy cover.

City Council and the Tree Commission has been meeting to discuss no parking minimums and permits needed to cut down trees in the latest draft of the zoning codes Module 2.

Under the Module, people would need permission to cut down trees larger than 15 inches across. The hope is this will increase the tree canopy for people to enjoy.

“They want development to be near the streetscape and create a sense of place and have the pedestrian experience,” Tim Padalino with the Tree Commission said.

The subcommittee says its a give and take.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

