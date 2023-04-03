Charlottesville evaluating info as Medicaid coverage changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of Virginians are now faced with the possibility of losing their healthcare.

Medicaid benefits were protected during the coronavirus pandemic. As of Saturday, April 1, they’re not anymore.

“Everyone who is open to any type of Medicaid coverage will now need to have their coverage evaluated,” Benefit Program Supervisor Blair Smith said Monday, April 3.

It isn’t happening all at once: Charlottesville city staff have 14 months to get everyone caught up. Smith says they will be evaluating around 7,000 cases.

For example, those who were up for renewal in mid-2020 will be grouped with those due in May 2023.

People will either be automatically evaluated or contacted through the mail.

“Making sure your address, your phone number, your household composition, everything has stayed the same, or what we have on file,” Smith said. “Then we will also ask for any updated income information.”

However, there is a possibility some may no longer qualify. If that is the case, then the city says to go on the federal marketplace.

People with Medicaid/FAMIS/CHIP health insurance can check to make sure their information is up to date by going online at commonhelp.virginia.gov, calling Cover Virginia at 1-855-242-8282 or your area Department of Social Services.

Charlottesville’s Department of Social Services can be found here. Albemarle County’s can be found here.

