7th District Rep. Spanberger seeks to codify Roe v. Wade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) is reintroducing a women’s health bill.

Right now, decisions on abortion access are on a state-by-state basis. Rep. Spanberger doesn’t want it to be left up to the courts, but wants to see the issue set in stone.

“We’re seeing tragic cases of women who are losing their life, losing their health, losing their ability to have children,” the representative said.

Spanberger is pushing a bill to codify Roe v. Wade.

“It’s important that at the federal level, we legislate that a woman has a right to a safe and legal abortion and codify what had been understood for nearly 50 years,” she said.

Spanberger says she is fighting for all women, especially those who have experienced pregancy through sexual assault or have a life-threatening pregnancy.

“Just as I haven’t had these experiences, I think that that means that I don’t get to make the decision for other women,” she said.

While it is a point of contention across the nation, Spanberger says she feels legislators have no place in denying abortion access.

“I recognize that people have deeply held beliefs, and I respect those. But they’re not the beliefs of everyone,” the representative said. “So it’s important that we codify in law what had been considered the federal case law for nearly 50 years with the Roe versus Wade decision.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.