Roanoke community gathers for call to action and to remember victims of gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke organized a memorial service Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. Organizers hope the event can be more than prayers and instead be a call to action.

Community members in Roanoke gathered to remember recent victims of gun violence. Reverend Tim Harvey says he wanted to acknowledge shootings continue to take lives.

“When they happened less frequently, I think they touched us more. And we would be quicker to stop and acknowledge these horrific losses of life,” said Harvey. “And we don’t do that and that bothered me.”

Those who attended announced victims’ names from the recent shooting in Nashville, Tennessee in which three children and three adults were killed.

Retired Pastor Marilyn Lerch shared her experience as a gun violence survivor.

“2007, on April 17th, I was in Blacksburg,” said Lerch. Lerch was a campus pastor at Virginia Tech where 32 people were killed almost 16 years ago.

“I was so numb myself that my alma mater, I’m a Tech graduate, would even have this kind of event even happen on campus,” added Lerch. “I always felt safe in Blacksburg and all of a sudden, I began to wonder.”

She says an experience like that leaves a mark forever.

“It just changes your whole life when you’re involved in something like that,” explained Lerch. “There were students in great grief. There were so many visitors to campus.”

Harvey says he would like to see gun reform in the country.

“We used to have an assault weapon ban and when that went away these events started happening more frequently,” said Harvey. “So, I think there is room there to have some hard conversations.”

The memorial ended with a prayer and the hope to mobilize the community.

“As a pastor, I believe in prayer. I get a little tired of the phrase “thoughts and prayers,” and so today was a call to pray but it was also a call to action to be involved,” added Harvey.

Harvey says the community can get involved by volunteering, donating, or reaching out to others who are struggling. He said FEDUP is a good organization to support in Roanoke.

