JAUNT staying fare-free as ridership begins to rebound

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Public transportation in Charlottesville took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, JAUNT is trying to create a solution.

“We had pretty good ridership levels prior to COVID,” JAUNT CEO Ted Rieck said. “But we are seeing an increase.”

JAUNT changed the way it does business because of the pandemic.

“During the height of COVID, you wanted to limit the interaction between the bus operator and the rider. So if they come up and pay a fare, they’re in close proximity,” Rieck said. “We did go to a fare-free system during the pandemic, and we were able to afford that because of the COVID money. But before I got here, they did a study that showed that it cost us more money to collect fares than we actually got.”

JAUNT says the no-fare plan is staying.

A national study says the pandemic rally cut into public transportation ridership: Around 80% of riders opted out.

More of them are back now, but it still isn’t what it was before.

“We’re not quite back to pre-COVID levels, but we’re getting there,” Rieck said.

JAUNT relies on state and federal funding to pay the bills, as well as money from the seven areas it serves.

“Albemarle is in a position to fund a robust system, but Buckingham is less able to do so. So we see different levels of commitment based on those communities’ priorities and their ability to afford service,” Rieck said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.