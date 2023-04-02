Advertise With Us
High Wind Alerts Continue Overnight

By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Strong winds associated with a cold front persist overnight with alerts across the valley, Blue Ridge, and central Virginia. The High Wind Warning over the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley is valid until 2am for winds up to 60mph. Central Virginia is under a High Wind Advisory until midnight. Winds begin to die down overnight, but Sunday will still be a breezy day with northerly winds gusting to 20mph. Palm Sunday will be a cooler and calmer day, followed by a warming trend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy overnight. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Palm Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Ash Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Early showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Good Friday and Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs around 60.

