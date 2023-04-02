Cooler Breeze Sunday, then Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a windy Saturday, which had wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph across the region! Expect a cooler, lighter breeze on this Sunday.

Warming back to the 70s and even lower 80s through mid-week.

High levels of tree with some grass pollen.

Tracking a few April showers around with a cold front Thursday.

Cooler for Easter Weekend. Watching another rain risk.

Sunday: Sun, few clouds, northwest wind, highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Patchy, light frost possible.

Monday: Sun, few clouds, a warmer southwest wind. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Warm and partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance later in the day. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance at this time. Highs near 60 degrees.

