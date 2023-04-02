Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cooler Breeze Sunday, then Warming Trend

Late Week Cold Front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a windy Saturday, which had wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph across the region! Expect a cooler, lighter breeze on this Sunday.

Warming back to the 70s and even lower 80s through mid-week.

High levels of tree with some grass pollen.

Tracking a few April showers around with a cold front Thursday.

Cooler for Easter Weekend. Watching another rain risk.

Sunday: Sun, few clouds, northwest wind, highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Patchy, light frost possible.

Monday: Sun, few clouds, a warmer southwest wind. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Warm and partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance later in the day. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance at this time. Highs near 60 degrees.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
High Wind Alerts Overnight
High Wind Alerts Continue Overnight
Gusty Winds Saturday
Damaging Wind Gusts Saturday
Gusty Winds Saturday
Damaging Wind Threat