Businesses collecting donations for SHE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Men and A Truck is taking donations for its Movers for Mom campaign.

All through April, you can find boxes staged at multiple locations in Charlottesville, including the Madison House, Rudy’s Rug Cleaning, and Reid Super-Save Market.

The business is looking for any donation that a mother would enjoy.

“We want to go the extra mile,” Tucker Westfall said. “We want these mothers to feel special and feel taken care of, so comfort items like comfy slippers or a nice robe.”

All of the donations will be given to the Shelter for Help in Emergency at the end of the month.

