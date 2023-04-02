Baseball tournament slides statewide support for Broadway kid’s cancer battle

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway is swinging hard to help Lucas Frank fight childhood cancer. Frank is known for his love of sports and other people.

His former coach knew he could step up to the plate for this team player.

“It was really a no-brainer. I thought this was the best way to get as many people involved and contributing to Lucas and showing that love and support as we could,” Tournament Organizer Derek Copenhaver said.

The players brought their A-game from start to finish which gave everyone more to cheer for.

At the end of the tournament, it was not about who won or lost but the fact that all the action on the baseball diamond helped a young boy get the medical attention he needs.

There was no particular goal to meet; the effort was pitched and the outpour brought home a grand slam.

“When we first started the number of things we were kicking around with 16 teams quickly that turned into 24 quickly that turned into 30 and we ended up with 34 teams across the state of Virginia and we packed the house. We had to cut it off when we ran out of fields,” Copenhaver said.

The attitude brought into the tournament was that Lucas will beat this. Everyone is ready to see his smile back on the field.

“I’m pretty sure he told me that he was going to come back after like a year or so and play baseball. I hope you can come back too, so we can be like closer with each other and play each sport with each other again,” Lucas’ Brother and Friends Cody & Peyton said.

The two-day tournament resulted in at least $12 thousand raised for the Lucas-Strong recovery. Friends and family didn’t predict this amount of support but know Lucas deserves it.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.