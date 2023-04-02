Applications for housing vouchers opening soon in Charlottesville, Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the Albemarle County Office of Housing will be opening their voucher program in the coming week.

This program helps people in the city and county who may need assistance with rent and living in the area.

“As we know, this is a really, really expensive place to live,” Philip Holbrook with ACOH said.

The program’s waitlist opens Thursday, April 6, and closes April 13.

“If someone was interested in receiving a voucher, they do have to first apply and make it into the waiting list,” Holbrook said. “Then, they have to wait until we actually have a voucher available.”

He says receiving a housing voucher does take time.

“Our last families are receiving vouchers right now. So about a year plus to be able to get a voucher,” Holbrook said.

For people who do apply, they’re eligible depending on income.

“You have to make 50% of AMI - area median income - or less,” Holbrook said.

He says the voucher lets people search on the open market with no restrictions.

“When we say search on the open market, it is just that they do have to go apply somewhere and get accepted by the property itself, and then we do some paperwork and we review the unit and help them move towards a lease,” Holbrook said.

Charlottesville’s voucher program opens Monday, April 3.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.