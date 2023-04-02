Annual book sale underway in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Friends of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Spring Book Sale is up and running.

Located at 300 Albemarle Square Shopping Center, the sale runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until April 9.

JMRL Manager Peter Manno says almost every book is donated from members in the area.

“The ecosystem of books in Charlottesville; the community gives them to us, they come back and buy them, then they donate the same back to us, then someone else buys them,” Manno said.

This book sale has been a part of the community for more than 50 years.

Manno says the proceeds go to support the library system that serves Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

