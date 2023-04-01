Showers Into the Morning. Strong Winds Saturday. Clearing and Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers tonight into the morning. General rain amounts half inch or less. Warm and Windy conditions. Strong Winds develop Saturday, in advance and behind a strong cold front. High Wind Warning for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley with frequent gusts 40-65 mph. Wind Advisory for Central Virginia with frequent gusts 40-55 mph. Be prepared for these winds that may result in some power outages, downed trees and tough driving, at times.

Wind speeds will back down on Sunday. Sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will warm up even more as we move into the first week of April.

Tonight: Showers, breezy and mild. Lows 54-60.

Saturday: Morning showers. Clearing, Warm and Windy. Strong Winds through the day. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler, breezy and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm. AM showers. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Warm, PM showers or storm. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs low to mid 60s.

