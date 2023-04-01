Advertise With Us
No. 1 UVA men’s lacrosse falls to No. 4 Duke 16-14

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No.1 ranked UVA men’s lacrosse team fell behind 7-2 to Duke and never could take the lead losing to the Blue Devils 16-14 on a rainy night at Klockner Stadium.

It is Virginia’s 16th straight regular season loss to Duke. Payton Cormier led Virginia with six goals. Xander Dickson added four goals. Duke’s Brennan O’Neil had six goals and three assists.

“Unfortunately, their transition has more success than ours,” said UVa head coach Lars Tiffany after the game. “Duke was able to take more advantage of the transition and you felt that. It’s a 3-2 or 4-2 game then it’s 7-2. That’s what we do to people and they were doing it to us. But the grit to chip away and keep fighting back, I’m grateful for that.”

NOTES

  • Virginia’s man-up unit finished 4-for-6. Its four EMO goals are the most since tallying five against Robert Morris in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
  • With one goal, Thomas McConvey extended his point streak to 61 games. Having registered at least one point in all 61 career games, McConvey’s streak is the longest among all active Division-I players. For his career, McConvey has amassed 145 goals and 61 assists.
  • With six goals, Payton Cormier extended his point streak to 36 games. During his streak, Cormier has registered 110 goals and 22 assists.
  • With 136 career goals in 47 games, Cormier is now tied for eighth with Ben Rubeor on UVA’s career goals list.
  • Cormier’s six goals tied for the most by a UVA player in the series, which began in 1938. He is just the fourth UVA player in program history score six goals against the Blue Devils.
  • Petey LaSalla finished 20-for-34 at the faceoff X, which moved him to No. 6 all-time on the NCAA’s career faceoffs won list. LaSalla now has 932 as Duke head coach career faceoff wins in 69 career games.
  • LaSalla also moved to No. 4 on the NCAA’s career faceoffs taken list with 1,553.

UP NEXTThe Cavaliers travel to North Carolina (7-3, 1-1 ACC) on Friday (April 7). Opening faceoff from Dorrance Field is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

