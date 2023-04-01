Advertise With Us
Multiple downed power lines causing road closures in Albemarle County

Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are multiple power lines down causing road closures throughout the county, including Owensville Road and the 250 Bypass. Please avoid going out if you can and follow all detours and signs if you’re traveling and come across a road closure.

For more information on outages in the area, visit: https://outagemap.dominionenergy.com/external/default.html

