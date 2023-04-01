Multiple downed power lines causing road closures in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are multiple power lines down causing road closures throughout the county, including Owensville Road and the 250 Bypass. Please avoid going out if you can and follow all detours and signs if you’re traveling and come across a road closure.

For more information on outages in the area, visit: https://outagemap.dominionenergy.com/external/default.html

