Damaging Wind Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winds will increase as the rain exits on this Saturday! The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains for wind gusts up to 65 mph! A Wind Advisory across central Virginia for wind gusts up to 55 mph Saturday afternoon and evening.

Those wind gusts will make for tough travel. Scattered power outages will be likely. Be sure to secure any loose objects outside. Downed trees and tree limbs will also be possible.

Winds remain gusty Sunday. Not as strong, however. Temperatures will be more seasonable for the start of April.

A dry start to the new work and school week. Along with a warming trend.

Saturday: Morning rain showers and downpours quickly exit. Gusty winds may cause some damage. Partly sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday night: Gusty winds and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday: Warmer and mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mainly morning rain showers at this time. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs upper 50s.

