Charlottesville City Market celebrates 50 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market is now open and celebrating its 50th year. As the market kicks off, we’re taking a look back at its history through the eyes of somebody who was there when it started.

Nancy Roberts is a Cason, and the Cason family is responsible for what we know today as the Charlottesville City Market.

“This was all started with my brothers,” Cason said. “My father, back in the 20s, was selling mistletoes and Christmas trees and evergreens, all kinds of stuff on on Main Street in Charlottesville.”

Cason’s 7 brothers decided to turn their father’s work into something more. Carolyn Cason Talley’s uncle was one of the brothers who helped start the market.

“It really became a business rather than just a group of farmers,” Talley said. “It’s quite a legacy, I think, for the Casons as well as the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.”

It started with Christmas decorations, and soon transformed into a one stop shop for people looking for fresh produce and other homemade goods.

Now, the city market is one of the biggest events in Charlottesville with up to 100 vendors each year attending from all over Virginia.

The market is open now and runs through November.

