Bridge projects will cause road closures in Augusta, Page, and Rockingham counties

VDOT Bridge crews are scheduled to start three bridge projects next week.
Bridge that will be worked on in Augusta County
Bridge that will be worked on in Augusta County(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The three bridges are in Rockingham County, Page County, and Augusta County.

Ken Slack, communications specialist with VDT Staunton district, said ”In each one of these cases we will be either rehabilitating or replacing some aging structures. All of these were built between the 1930s and the 1940s so you know a big part of maintenance on our roads and bridges is protecting our investment so we have a robust maintenance program that allows these structures to stay in service for decades.”

Slack said the Augusta County bridge will be replaced with a concrete box culvert, the bridge in Rockingham County will be replaced by an elliptical pipe and the Page County bridge is getting a new deck, railings, and beams.

According to VDOT, The road closure in Rockingham will be between route 672 and route 657. In Page County the closure will be between route 629 and 631. In Augusta County the closure will be between route 775 and route 773.

The road work in Rockingham County will last from April 3rd to April 14th. The road work in Page County and Augusta County will last from April 3rd to April 20th, according to Slack.

“We posted detour maps for all three of these projects on our VDOT Staunton District Twitter feed as well as the VDOT Staunton Facebook group page. Its a nice visual to see where the detour route and how folks can get around these construction projects as they are taking place,” said Slack.

