Waynesboro man charged with animal cruelty, court records say

Waynesboro General District Court
Waynesboro General District Court
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro Man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a search found multiple animals buried on a property, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

According to court records, the five counts of animal cruelty were classified as a misdemeaner and the two counts of torturing or maiming a cat or a dog is classified as a felony.

Robert S. Johnson III was arrested by the Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday after animals were found buried on a property.

Sergeant Jamie Dunn, Waynesboro Police Department, said ”Part of the search was getting a search warrant where an affidavit was submitted to be able to get on the property and search for the animals that were killed and buried.”

Dunn said the investigation is still ongoing.

Johnson is expected to appear at the Waynesboro General District Court on April 25.

