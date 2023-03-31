Advertise With Us
Warm and Windy Start to Weekend with Periods of Rain

High Wind Watch Saturday
By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and windier conditions are on the way. A mostly cloudy breezy Friday with showers moving in late afternoon and tapering off mostly after 8pm. Saturday starts off with rain that will clear in the late morning following cold frontal passage, but winds won’t be dying down. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley, but will likely be upgraded to a High Wind Warning in those areas, with a High Wind Advisory in Central Virginia.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with late afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Tonight: Showers taper off but strong winds continue overnight. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Early showers, clearing out in the afternoon with a high wind watch. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Palm Sunday: Mild and sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Pleasant and warm. Highs in the low 80′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Early showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

