Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team prepping to face LSU in Final Four

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team is already in Dallas, getting ready for Friday’s game against LSU.

The Hokies have won 31 games this season, the most in program history, and the team is headed to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

The Hokies have won 15 straight games, a streak that started with a win over the Cavaliers at the John Paul Jones Arena in January. The wins continues with an ACC Championship, and now this.

The team has been led by center Liz Kitley, a senior from North Carolina. She scored 25 points in the Region Championship game.

Junior point guard Georgia Amoore is the team’s second-leading scorer, and Taylor Soule transferred into the program as a grad student after playing four seasons at Boston College.

Kenny Brooks, from Waynesboro, is in his seventh season as head coach. He is the third Black man to ever lead a women’s team in the Final Four.

The Hokies are a two-point underdog for Friday’s game against LSU. The Tigers have a record of 32-2.

