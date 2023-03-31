UVA Children’s Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson partnering to build new clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Children’s Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital are partnering up. SMJH president Rita Bunch says the first task on their list is building a new clinic.

“In 2018 a study was published by the CDC that 1 in 6 children, ages 2 to 8 had a diagnosis of mental, behavioral, or developmental disorders, which highlights the critical need for this,” Bunch said.

The clinic will focus on pediatric services.

“We know that we can prevent emergency room admissions, we know we can prevent more cognitive decline later in life. So, we feel like it’s really important to focus in on pediatrics,” Bunch said.

It will take a little more than year to finish the project, but it will be located on Seminole Lane.

“We know that it will take some time to develop this clinic, and we’re really targeting developing this clinic in April of 2024. Plans are already underway,” UVA Children’s Hospital CEO Wendy Horton said.

