UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato reacts to Trump indictment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s political guru is keeping a close eye on the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

Larry Sabato says the other charges being made against Trump and the indictments that might result from them are far more serious than what we are seeing now.

Claims of overturning an election, stopping the peaceful transfer of power, and holding on to important documents could create worse problems for the former president, especially when it comes to running again.

“This has helped him in the nominating process. I can’t help but believe though for a general election, it will not help Trump. It will not help the Republican Party. We’ll see how it plays. You never know how these things go,” Sabato said.

Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday, April 4.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says he’s against the indictment, which Sabato says is surprising since Youngkin could be running against trump in the primaries.

