Special education programs impacted most by teacher shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Schools have seen a massive teacher shortage this school year, and special education seems to be suffering the most.

ACPS says it saw the shortage coming based on the decrease in enrollment for graduate school education.

“The special ed teachers really have been difficult to find. Just not enough people going into those programs at the university level,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

There are more students that need special education teachers, and Giaramita says classes are filling up.

“We currently have about five vacancies for special ed teachers. When you have vacancies, you have to cover with either long term subs. We have to readjust your ratios in the classroom so that there’s a few more students per teacher,” Giaramita said.

ACPS is planning on creating a pilot program to bring those interested in teaching to the classrooms.

“Even if they just have a high school diploma, they can join us as a teaching assistant in special ed and we’ll work with them there,” Giaramita said.

