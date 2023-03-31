Advertise With Us
Sexual Assault Resource Agency expanding staff, jobs available

Sexual Assault Resource Agency in Charlottesville
Sexual Assault Resource Agency in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - SARA, the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, is bringing more people on board.

It’s looking to fill roles for a justice systems advocate, an office manager, and for multiple emergency room advocates.

The positions are all salaried and come with benefits.

“Really it is our goal to put ourselves out of business,” Renee Branson said. “Our mission, our goal, it’s really to create a community completely free of sexual violence.”

For more information on how to apply, you can contact the SARA office at 434-295-7273, or email info@saracville.org.

