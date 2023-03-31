Sexual Assault Resource Agency expanding staff, jobs available

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - SARA, the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, is bringing more people on board.

It’s looking to fill roles for a justice systems advocate, an office manager, and for multiple emergency room advocates.

The positions are all salaried and come with benefits.

“Really it is our goal to put ourselves out of business,” Renee Branson said. “Our mission, our goal, it’s really to create a community completely free of sexual violence.”

For more information on how to apply, you can contact the SARA office at 434-295-7273, or email info@saracville.org.

