Rivanna Conservation Alliance holding annual photo contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Conservation Alliance is encouraging nature lovers enjoying the Rivanna Watershed to snap a picture or two.

Once a year, the alliance holds a photo contest for adults and children.

“We hope that people that already enjoy the Riviana will be able to show other people what they love most about it, and we hope that this will be another opportunity for people to fall in love with the Rivanna River, RCA Development and Communications Coordinator Sophie Elliott said.

The deadline to submit an entry is Monday, May 1. Winners will be featured at the Rivanna Riverfest.

