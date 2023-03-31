Mostly cloudy, with late showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a dry start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with late afternoon showers. Breezes will increase throughout the day. As the showers exit the region Saturday morning, a gusty wind will develop. The National Weather Service has already issued a High Wind Watch for the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge mountains Saturday. Look for sunshine, calmer wind, and pleasant temperatures to return Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, late showers, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, & breezy, showers, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing & windy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

