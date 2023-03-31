Mild, Breezy with Showers By Friday PM and Evening. AM Rain, then Turning Warm and Windy Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our weather turns more active as we finish out March and start April. Warmth, Rain and Wind Ahead. Turning milder and breezy Friday, ahead of the next cold front, which will bring rain by late afternoon/evening and into Saturday morning. Currently, rain amounts of a half inch or less expected. Clearing, warm and windy in the wake of the cold front Saturday. A High Wind Watch is posted for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley for Saturday. Winds gusting 40-60 mph are expected. These areas will likely be upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Central Virginia will likely see a Wind Advisory Saturday. Still gusts up to and over 40 mph expected. Be prepared for strong winds that may result in some power outages, downed trees and tough driving, at times.

Cooler, but pleasant and less wind Sunday. Temperatures will warm up even more as we move into the first week of April.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Turning cloudy, mild, breezy, PM and evening rain. Highs 65-70. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Morning rain. Clearing and Windy. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Warm, shower or storm. Highs around 80.

