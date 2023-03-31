Human remains found off Berkmar Drive

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found off Berkmar Drive, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The agency reported on Thursday the discovery was made at a campsite in a wooded area near Agnor Hurt Elementary. Police did not initially provide details on how the remains were found or how long they may have been there.

ACPD posted on social media there was no threat to the nearby school or the community.

This is a developing story. NBC29 will post further details as they become available.

