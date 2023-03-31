Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Human remains found off Berkmar Drive

Human remains found off Berkmar Drive in Albemarle County
Human remains found off Berkmar Drive in Albemarle County(WVIR)
By Jared Kline
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found off Berkmar Drive, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The agency reported on Thursday the discovery was made at a campsite in a wooded area near Agnor Hurt Elementary. Police did not initially provide details on how the remains were found or how long they may have been there.

ACPD posted on social media there was no threat to the nearby school or the community.

This is a developing story. NBC29 will post further details as they become available.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead

Latest News

morning rush 033123
Morning Rush: Remains Found, Norovirus Cases, UVA AI
Waynesboro General District Court
Waynesboro man charged with animal cruelty, court records say
Augusta County Government Center
Augusta County Board of Supervisors working to fill vacant seat
Z 95.1′s Sherry Taylor wins Gracie award for ‘Best Radio host in a Small Market’
Z 95.1′s Sherry Taylor wins Gracie award for ‘Best Radio host in a Small Market’