Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Devils Backbone Brewing Company coming to Charlottesville

A new brewery is coming to Charlottesville, and it’s a familiar name for beer lovers.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new brewery is coming to Charlottesville, and it’s a familiar name for beer lovers.

Two breweries have already tried to make it in this location and failed. Devils Backbone says it has a different philosophy that sets them apart.

“We’re surrounded by other bars and restaurants that we consider customers, not competition, and so we have to make sure that we are really complementary to the things that they’re doing,” Devils Backbone CEO Hayes Humphrey said.

Humphrey says having an urban location will be a first for the brewery.

“If you want to get in your car and you want to really have a devil’s backbone experience, you can drive out to Nelson County. You can come to our original base camp location, you can go to Lexington, go to the outpost, kitchen and taproom, but here at this location, this is really going to be more of a neighborhood establishment.”

The new location is expected to open in May.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead

Latest News

Rivanna Conservation Alliance holding annual photo contest
Rivanna Conservation Alliance holding annual photo contest
UVA Children’s Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson partnering to build new clinic
UVA Children’s Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson partnering to build new clinic
Special education programs impacted most by teacher shortage
Special education programs impacted most by teacher shortage
Child care costs at an all-time high in Virginia
Child care costs at an all-time high in Virginia