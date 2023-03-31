Devils Backbone Brewing Company coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new brewery is coming to Charlottesville, and it’s a familiar name for beer lovers.

Two breweries have already tried to make it in this location and failed. Devils Backbone says it has a different philosophy that sets them apart.

“We’re surrounded by other bars and restaurants that we consider customers, not competition, and so we have to make sure that we are really complementary to the things that they’re doing,” Devils Backbone CEO Hayes Humphrey said.

Humphrey says having an urban location will be a first for the brewery.

“If you want to get in your car and you want to really have a devil’s backbone experience, you can drive out to Nelson County. You can come to our original base camp location, you can go to Lexington, go to the outpost, kitchen and taproom, but here at this location, this is really going to be more of a neighborhood establishment.”

The new location is expected to open in May.

