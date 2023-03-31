Decipher Brewing offering pickle beer for a limited time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tonight might be your only chance to try Decipher Brewing’s pickle beer.

Every Friday, the Charlottesville Brewery offers a new fun taste to its beer.

In the past, the brewery has made cinnamon toast crunch stout, sangria Kolsch, and peanut butter stout.

The pickle beer is a light pilsner with pickles added to it.

Decipher Brewing owner Scott Burton says that if the cask doesn’t sell out today, it will also be available for people to try on Saturday.

