Albemarle County Police Department seeking information regarding hit-and-run

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, February 17, 2023, officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Earlysville, VA.

ACPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a Ford single-cab pickup truck, believed to be manufactured between 1987-1991. This truck is believed to have black wheels and be dark blue in color with a white stripe down the side.

The suspected truck may have damage to the passenger side mirror and could be missing the orange front passenger turn signal.

Stock image of similar vehicle
Stock image of similar vehicle(WVIR)

Anyone with additional information regarding this vehicle please contact Officer Huffman with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

