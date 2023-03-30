Advertise With Us
Z 95.1′s Sherry Taylor wins Gracie award for ‘Best Radio host in a Small Market’

The Gracie Award recognizes outstanding women in media, with categories ranging from radio and podcasts to television.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Z 95.1 Morning Show host Sherry Taylor just snagged a prestigious national award.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and you don’t even really think about it, at least I don’t. You don’t think about getting recognition and things like that, but when it does happen, it’s kind of like, ‘This kind of cool. I’m digging it.’ So yeah, I mean, it’s weird, but it’s great,” Taylor said.

Taylor will accept the award for “Best Radio host in a Small Market” on Tuesday, June 20, in New York City.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

