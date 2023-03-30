Z 95.1′s Sherry Taylor wins Gracie award for ‘Best Radio host in a Small Market’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Z 95.1 Morning Show host Sherry Taylor just snagged a prestigious national award.

The Gracie Award recognizes outstanding women in media, with categories ranging from radio and podcasts to television.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and you don’t even really think about it, at least I don’t. You don’t think about getting recognition and things like that, but when it does happen, it’s kind of like, ‘This kind of cool. I’m digging it.’ So yeah, I mean, it’s weird, but it’s great,” Taylor said.

Taylor will accept the award for “Best Radio host in a Small Market” on Tuesday, June 20, in New York City.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.