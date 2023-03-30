Advertise With Us
UVA hosting series of town halls on AI technology

The town halls will examine the software’s benefits alongside the challenges that come with it.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that a lot of people are interested in or using AI technology, UVA is wondering how it will affect learning both now and in the future.

UVA is holding a series of town halls with students, faculty, and staff to learn more about how they use things like Chat GPT in their academic lives.



“One thing that the town halls are trying to establish is that there’s AI as we understand it today, and then there’s the pace that AI is improving over time, and so we have to begin a conversation that’s not just about the tools as they are, but the tools as they will be,” Associate Professor of Public Policy Andrew Pennock said.

UVA says it plans to use what it learns to help shape the school’s policies on technology.

