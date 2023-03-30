Shaemaa Almustafa awarded Blackburn Scholarship by UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From living in a Syrian refugee camp to a full ride at the University of Virginia, Shaemaa Almustafa says it’s a dream she never thought was possible.

Shaemaa had no idea that her story, that started much earlier and much further away, was earning her the Jack Blackburn Scholarship award from the University of Virginia. The scholarship covers Shaemaa’s full UVA tuition and a new laptop.

“We’re looking for students who are inspirational. Who are generous and kind and thoughtful, and respectful and good citizens,” UVA Dean of Admission Greg Roberts said.

Shaemaa’s teacher, Jess Byrd, says that Shaemaa matches that description perfectly.

“I can’t think of a better recipient for this award than Shaemaa. She is just committed to her education. She has overcome so many obstacles through perseverance, hard work, commitment to her education,” Byrd said.

Shaemaa will be the first in her family to go to a four year college.

“My mom and my dad, they all risk it all the way from Syria to leave and come here just for us for our education,” Shaemaa said. “They did not study now, they did not go to college, so I really want to reach that goal for them, and also for myself.”

The final line of Shaemaa’s UVA application reads ‘My passion is connected to the past, education is the future.”

“My goal, which is helping. Helping people all around the world who actually need it. I will do anything, I will study anything just to get to that goal,” Shaemaa said.

