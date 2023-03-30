Sunny, and pleasantly cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures today. Conditions will begin to warm Friday, with late afternoon and evening showers. Rain is expected to continue into early Saturday. Up to a half inch of rain will move across the region. Winds will become rather gusty during the day Saturday. Sunday looks sunny and nice, with 80s next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasantly cool, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing & windy, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

