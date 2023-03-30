Advertise With Us
Jefferson Madison Regional Library book sale starts April 1

A volunteer for Friends of JMRL puts books in a bag to prepare for their Pop-Up Book Sale.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library book sale is starting this weekend on April 1.

JMRL has been hosting its book sale for over 50 years, and it says it has around 100,000 books ready for the upcoming sale.

All of the books on sale are donated from the community, and most of them are priced between one and two dollars.

“These aren’t books that are coming off the library shelf. Some are, a handful are, but for the most part, these are books that the community has given to us, and we’re cycling them back into the community even better,” Friends of JMRL manager Peter Manno said.

The book sale is taking place at the Albemarle Square Shopping Center and runs until April 9.

