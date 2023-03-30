Advertise With Us
Norovirus cases rising in the Charlottesville area

UVA Health
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors in the Charlottesville area are cautioning about a norovirus outbreak.

Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says that this isn’t out of the ordinary, and is something we tend to see every winter.

As cases spike, symptoms to look out for include diarrhea, an upset stomach, vomiting, and sometimes a fever.

“What’s important to remember about norovirus is that unlike with COVID and the flu, is hand sanitizer, it doesn’t really work that well, and so this is where you really want to focus on hand washing. Whenever your hands are going to come in contact with your mouth or if you go into the bathroom, really scrub those hands well with soap and water,” Dr. Bell said.

People who get norovirus should stay home and hydrate. Doctors say to seek medical attention if you can’t keep with fluids, start to get lethargic, or if your skin tone becomes more pale and sickly.

